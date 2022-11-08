‘Pitch in Polo one of the best in India’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: The Meghalaya Cricket Association’s (MCA) hard work in developing the Cricket Ground in Polo is paying off, with the BCCI’s chief curator, Ashish Bhowmick praising the pitch square as one of the best in India.

For the entire 2022-23 domestic cricket season, the ground has been put under the control of the BCCI, whose regulations and norms will be followed.

The MCA has carried out extensive work on improving the ground – reorienting the pitch, bringing in new soil and new grass varieties since before the COVID-19 pandemic with the support of the BCCI.

The pandemic had further caused a delay in completion of the cricket ground and the pitch, which should have been ready some time ago.

Bhowmick remarked on the massive progress made since he last visited before the pandemic.

“The ground is much better than earlier and the pitch square, in particular, is one of the best in India,” Bhowmick said.

“It’s very challenging to maintain cricket fields in the North East because of the rain and less sunlight and all the states in the region face that challenge.”

He also provided some advice on how to improve the condition of the outfield and stated that the Alotgre Ground in Tura, which he also visited on this trip, also requires a few improvements to be made.

MCA president Naba Bhattacharjee said that the association will try a mixture of different grasses in coming seasons.

“We are happy Mr Bhowmick finds the pitch to be in good condition. Like he said, the weather has been a challenge,” he said.

“Now that he has visited, to the end of the domestic season, the BCCI is in control of the ground.”

Although it will still be managed by the MCA, the regimentation and guidelines will be provided by the BCCI, Bhattacharjee further explained.

MCA honorary secretary Gideon Kharkongor thanked Bhowmick for sparing time to come to Meghalaya and expressed a hope that the Shillong and Tura grounds will be considered as BCCI venues.

Bhowmick was also felicitated by MCA and Shillong Cricket Association (SCA)members, comprising MCA vice-president Rayonald Kharkamni, honorary treasurer Dhrubajyoti Thakuria, MCA chief curator Peter Jarman Lamare, and SCA president Peter Macdonald Kharsawian.