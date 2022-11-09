Quota and the poor

The ten per cent reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions to educational institutions and government jobs, introduced by the Modi government through the 103rd amendment to the Constitution in 2019, has been upheld by the Supreme Court through a split verdict. Curiously, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) himself and another judge differed from the majority view of three judges out of the five in the pack. The eminent view therein was that reservation on economic ground does not violate the essential feature or basic structure of the Constitution. But, the two dissenting judges took the stand that the amendment struck at the very root of the equality code integral to the Constitutional principles.

Reservations have helped the disadvantaged communities over the past three quarters of a century after Independence. Without this provision, the most-backward segments like the Dalits and Tribals, in particular, would not have gained entry into the portals of power or other government or semi-government institutions or public sector undertakings (PSUs). They are still only nominally represented. Merit is not a considered and nepotism is high. The main problem is the attitude of those who run government – both the political establishment and the bureaucracy. They flout rules and fill the ranks with their favourites. Not so the private sector, to an extent, because companies will collapse if merit is given the go-by. PSUs fail because of weak leadership and loot. There too, open recruitments have become rare. Many appointments are done by selections based on favouritism and political affiliations. In the government sector, the judiciary itself does not have a transparent selection pattern. The attempt by Manmohan Singh to reform the judiciary was scuttled at the top level. Some wings of the establishment continue to be exclusive preserves of certain communities that had established their grip over the system since Independence.

A quota for the poor, per se, is appreciable alongside reservations on community basis. However, the issues do not end there. After 75 years of Independence, every community has its share of the educated unemployed as also youth segments aspiring for higher education. But, very little representation is given even to the meritorious among them, including to Muslims, because the system is under the evil grip of vested interests. The backward communities are currently in the works to form an alliance at all-India level to seek Representation to all segments of the population and not simply Reservations. Both merit and the concept of justice to all must prevail in a modern society. For this, good leadership for the nation is a prerequisite.