Hundred Drums Wangala begins

Tura, Nov 10: The Annual 100 Hundred Drums Wangala Festival began with the Indigenous Games and Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition on Thursday at Wangala A’dam in Chibragre near Tura, where local artisans and entrepreneurs from the region will be showcasing their products.

GHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Albinush R Marak inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition in the presence of Members of GHADC, Linekar K Sangma Executive Member, Transport and Printing & Stationery, Nathwal S Marak, Executive Member, Civil Works, Winison Ch Marak, Chief Adviser to the CEM, Joint Secretary Peter R Marak, Chairman, Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee (HDWFC), Ronald Rikman Ch Sangma, Members of Nokma Council, and other dignitaries.

Expressing his appreciation and gratitude to the members of the Wangala Committee, he said that organizing this festival for the 46th time is a challenging task but that the committee members have organized it successfully till today with their dedication and determination. He added that the ritual or thanksgiving ceremony after the harvest season practiced by our forefathers from time immemorial needs to be preserved so that the culture, traditions and identity of our forefathers remain intact with our roots. He further urged everyone including the wangala committee members to preserve it for the future generations.

Chairman of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee, Ronald Rikman Sangma while informing that the festival is being organized at the permanent site for the second time, added that the celebration of the festival at the site is still at the initial stage and a lot more needs to be worked upon in the days to come. However, he said that it is a matter of great pride for every Garo since the festival can be celebrated with a view to preserve and showcase their rich culture and traditions. He also expressed his gratitude to the Central and State Government for their financial assistance for organizing this festival.

It may be mentioned that Wangala is the most significant post harvest festival of the Garos generally held in the second week of November every year. It is a Thanksgiving ceremony to Misi Saljong also known as Pattigipa Ra∙rongipa (The Great Giver) for having blessed the people with the rich harvest of the season. The Hundred Drums Wangala festival which was started in the year 1976 at Asanang, the Headquarters of Rongram Development Block near Tura has grown over the years under the patronage of the Government of Meghalaya and nurtured by the Festival organization.

The first day of the festival featured Indigenous Games and Sports like Wa∙pong sika, Jakpong Pe∙a, An∙ding O’ka, Rongma Chilsusa∙a for women, Rongma Desusa∙a for men etc. Another added attraction to this years’ festival were the wangala dance performed by students of Tura Government College, Patriotic Song and wangala dance performance by students of North Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus.

In the Tug of War competition, five times defending champion from Rongkhon team emerged the winner while the team from Gondenggre bagged the Runners Up. The winners were awarded with a Trophy, Certificate and Cash prizes.

Members of the Nagaland Garo Tribal Council and President of Garo Students Union Nagaland Zone also attended the first day of the festival.