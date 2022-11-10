Mukul lashes out at MDA for failures, discrepancies

Tura, Nov 10: Opposition leader from the TMC in the state, Mukul Sangma on Thursday hit out at the NPP-led MDA government for its many failures and discrepancies in a block level meeting at Selsella in South West Garo Hills, which was attended by around 5000 of the party’s supporters.

Lambasting the ruling MDA during the meeting, Mukul pointed to irregularities in the government’s projection of the FOCUS scheme and said, “During my time in the government, to ensure that each family has at least three income resources, we introduced the Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Promotion project. The FOCUS scheme is a part of the very same Basin Development scheme. The MDA initially demonized the IBDLP scheme, however, to this date the MDA has no unique scheme which does not root from the IBDLP.”

Lashing out at the MDA government for their ineptitude in the state development sector, Dr. Mukul Sangma said that the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) made way for travel, business, and market linkage for the development of the agricultural sector, which the MDA failed to do justice to.

“MITP received funds of 120 billion dollars from the World Bank. The MDA government claimed to have spent it in two years. However, no signs of development are being reflected even after five years,” Mukul said.

The opposition leader reminded the people that it was he who introduced Women’s Economic Empowerment by providing financial assistance through the Financial Power Scheme.

“I used to give Rs. 5,000/- to women to open bank accounts. After coming to power in 2018, the government retracted the schemes. The money was still there, but the people could not take the benefits anymore. When we come to the government in 2023, we will ensure the distribution of funding to the people,” Mukul assured.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA from Rangsakona, Zenith Sangma urged the people to vote wisely in the coming elections so that peace prevails in the country and the younger generation has a secured future.

Along with Dr. Mukul Sangma, a congregation of Meghalaya TMC leadership was present including Meghalaya TMC Mahila Wing State President Selma D Shira, Meghalaya TMC MLA Rangsakona Zenith M Sangma, Meghalaya TMC MDC Balachanda, Agassi R Marak, Meghalaya TMC MDC Amongpara, Nehru D Sangma, and Meghalaya TMC MDC Rongrong, Rinaldo K Sangma besides other leaders and supporters.