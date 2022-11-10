Last date for submission of forms for NMMSS scholarship Nov 15

Tura, Nov 10: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Tura has informed that the last date for submission of applications (fresh/renewal) for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is November 15.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships.

The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students), the notification in this regard from the Principal informed.