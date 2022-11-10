Last date for submission of forms for NMMSS scholarship Nov 15

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

 

Tura, Nov 10: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Tura has informed that the last date for submission of applications (fresh/renewal) for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is November 15.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships.

The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students), the notification in this regard from the Principal informed.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.