WCCB, Aaranyak hold multi-stakeholders wildlife crime workshop

Guwahati, Nov 10: Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) in coordination with Assam Forest Department and Aaranyak today held a sensitization workshop on prevention of wildlife crime for forest personnel. Village council members, Village Defence Personnel, representatives of tea garden management in Nunai Range Office of Khalinduar Reserve Forest in Udalguri district of Assam.

Resource persons addressing the workshop sensitized the participants on the basic fact that the Indian Constitution has given responsibility to all its citizens to conserve wildlife. This responsibility of citizens of Assam and other northeastern states is quite crucial as the region sharing its boundaries with other countries.

Jawaharlal Baro, Assistant director of WCCB also spoke about different laws including Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to combat wildlife crime. He emphasised on mass participation to combat wildlife crime.

He also spoke about different provisions in Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, to combat wildlife crime called for people’s participation to control wildlife crime.

Around 100 participants representing Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) members, chairman, village head, forest staff, VDP personnel, and representatives from tea garden managements, local communities actively participated in the workshop.

Jayanta Kumar Pathak, manager of Environment Education and Capacity Building (EECB) of Aaranyak spoke about importance of conservation for well-being of natural environment and human beings. He highlighted that human well-being depends on animal and environmental health.

Anjan Baruah of Aaranyak, Nabajit Barman of WCCB and Manik Baruah, Range Officer also interacted with the participants.