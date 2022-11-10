Rohini Acharya to donate kidney to father Lalu Prasad

Patna, Nov 10: Lalu Prasad’s second daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her ailing father who is battling several health complications.
According to sources, the RJD leader was unwilling for the kidney transplant but Rohini, along with other family members, convinced him to undergo a transplant and accept his daughter as a donor.
Apparently, Lalu Yadav’s kidneys have suffered 75 per cent damage and he is undergoing treatment in AIIMS Delhi. Though the doctors here denied the permission for kidney transplant, their Singapore counterparts gave their go ahead.
The transplant is expected to take place on November 24.
