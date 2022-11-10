Victims of Nongchram bus tragedy compensated

Tura, Nov 10: The family members of the six deceased victims and the surviving victim of the tragic bus accident along the border between East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, at Nongchram in October last year, were recently compensated by the Meghalaya transport Corporation (MTC).

The tragic incident had taken place shortly after midnight on October 30 last year, when the bus the victims were travelling in skidded off the bridge at Nongchram and plunged into the Ringdi River. While six persons lost their lives, 16 others were injured in the incident.

The MTC had on the same day of the incident, provided an ex-gratia of Rs 100,000/- to the families of the deceased victims and Rs 50,000/- to the surviving victim. The Corporation however failed to disburse the compensation in the following month as assured, which compelled the claimants to move the HC which in turn directed the Respondent/MTC to disburse the amount as expeditiously within a period of three months from the date of the passing the order.

As per the direction, an amount of Rs 7 lakh each was disbursed to all the victims and their families on November 7. Those that received the compensation included surviving victim Pukan N Marak, families of late Sengsrang R Marak, Late Tangsimbirth M Sangma, Late Trawin R Marak, Late Dimsi M Sangma, Late Larseng M Marak and Late Chekamchi M Sangma.