RGU to confer honorary D.Litt. to Patricia Mukhim

Shillong, Nov 10: Royal Global University (RGU) based in Guwahati is conferring honorary D.Litt. on noted journalist, writer and the Editor of The Shillong Times, Patrician Mukhim, on the occasion of the 2nd Convocation of the varsity to be held on Friday.

The Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will preside over the convocation while Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will address the convocation as the chief guest. Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the convocation as the Guest of Honour while Assam Education Minister, Dr Ranoj Pegu will be the distinguished guest.