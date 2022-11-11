Meghalaya finish runners-up in Guwahati football tourney

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The 6th edition of the Sunfeast Cup Football Tournament 2022 powered by Sunfeast Bounce, concluded on Thursday with over 2700 players displaying their skills and passion towards the sport.

Since its inception in 2015, the football tournament has helped over 20,000 players showcase their talent.

Former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia graced the final at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Football Ground in Guwahati and presented the winning Manipur Marshals (U-13) & Manipur Marshals (U-16) teams with the Sunfeast Cup trophy.

Sunfeast has been reaching out to aspiring football players from various schools and clubs over the past one and a half months. Teams from some of the best clubs and schools in the region competed against one another in the league that witnessed matches between 246 teams from clubs and schools.

The U-13 final was played between Meghalaya Masters and Manipur Marshals, while the U-16 final was also played between Meghalaya Masters and Manipur Marshals. Manipur Marshals won the sixth edition of the Sunfeast Cup in both age categories.

Former Indian football legend, Bhaichung Bhutia averred, “It’s my pleasure to be associated with Sunfeast Cup which is promoting and nurturing football talent at the grassroot level. Northeast has always been an epicentre for sports enthusiasts in India. Sunfeast has been providing the right platform to the children to hone and showcase their football skills at a professional level. I hope to see some of these talents representing India in the coming days.”

Since the tournament’s inception, more than 2000 teams from various parts of the Northeast have competed for the title of football champions.