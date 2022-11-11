Munda bats for empowerment of tribal communities through science, tech

Guwahati, Nov 11: Union minister of tribal affairs Arjun Munda has underlined the need to incorporate scientific and technological interventions for the empowerment of tribal communities.

“It is the need of the hour to incorporate scientific and technological interventions for the empowerment of the tribal community. Now with the fourth industrial revolution, emergence of technologies like Internet of Things, science and technology has become a valuable part of our lives,” Munda said, while speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day national conclave at IIT-Guwahati on Friday.

The conclave on the theme, ‘science and technology empowerment of tribal community’, is being organised by the department of science and technology (DST) and ministry of tribal affairs, in collaboration with IIT-Guwahati, North-East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Shillong; Assam Science Technology and Environment Council; Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati and Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi.

Lauding DST for continuously emphasising on innovative solutions to social problems of our nation, the Union minister stressed on the uplift of socio-economic status of tribal communities through science, technology, innovation and promotion of scientific talent and.

DST is spearheading around 75 such science, technology and innovation hubs in different parts of the country which are directly benefiting the students from the tribal communities.

The event will showcase various initiatives of DST for empowerment of tribal communities whilst deliberating on the challenges and opportunities for empowering their lives and livelihoods.

The national conclave will bring out strategies and recommendations for strengthening the institutional and human capacity (both at community and individual level) for comprehensive development of tribal communities through science and technology.

Various stakeholders from knowledge organisations, research and development labs, civil society, social entrepreneurs, grassroots innovators, beneficiaries and change makers from the tribal community are taking part in the two-day event.