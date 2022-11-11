Higher education institutions must act as catalysts for research, development: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Nov 11: “Our students have great imagination and infinite innovative potential. Universities must harness this potential and work as a catalyst for the promotion of research and development,” said Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, while speaking at the second convocation of Assam Royal Global University here on Friday.

Mukhi, who is the visitor of the university, appealed to the teaching and student community to familiarise themselves with the new-age technology and contribute to the growth of the country.

“Assam Royal Global University should take a proactive role in helping its students in mastering the art of these cutting-edge technologies. The university should also equip and enable its students to appreciate and address the problems confronted by fellow citizens in rural and urban India,” he said.

Altogether 951 students, 30 gold medallists and 36 silver medallists were conferred degrees and diplomas during the convocation.

Honorary D.Litt. degrees were conferred on eminent journalist, writer and Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim; along with principal scientific adviser, Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood; and chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Ashok Mittal.

“Education is fundamental for achieving full human potential, developing an equitable and just society and promoting national development. Providing universal access to quality education is the key to India’s continued ascent, and leadership on the global stage in terms of economic growth, social justice and equality,” the Governor said.

“Universal high-quality education is the best way forward for developing and maximising our country’s rich talents and resources for the good of the individual, the society, the country, and the world,” he said.

Talking about the new National Education Policy, the Governor said that it is the first education policy of the 21st century which is a result of high end comprehensive research.

The Governor also said that he was happy that the policy has created opportunities for holistic, flexible and innovative curricula for higher educational institutions to include credit-based courses which will be helpful in promoting skills of the students.