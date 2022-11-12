Manipur bag cycling golds

Shillong, Nov 11: Manipur won both gold medals on offer on Friday in the first day of the cycling events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 in Malki Forest.

Friday featured elite and junior cross country (both male).

The gruelling elite event took the cyclists over four laps from the entrance to the beautiful Malki Forest up towards Shillong Peak and then back down again.

The intense race witnessed its fair number of injuries and cycle breakdowns but the riders pushed on, with Mesak Vanlalvena from Mizoram getting a huge cheer as he crossed the line for bronze place despite a black eye.

The gold was won by Manipur’s Khundrakpam Ronel Singh, with home hero Kevin John Khyllait crossing the line in second place.

Earlier, in the junior competition, AZ Thotmachan from Manipur bagged the gold medal, with Pynshailang Khyllait of Meghalaya finishing second and Vanlalruata of Mizoram crossing the finish line in third place.

The medal ceremony will take place on Saturday, following the women’s cross country and the downhill events for men and women.