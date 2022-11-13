Meghalaya fall behind Himachal Pradesh on Day 1

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 12: Himachal Pradesh took a 52-run lead by the end of the first day of their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday.

Meghalaya lost the toss and were made to bat first but were dismissed for 113 in 43.3 overs. In reply, Himachal were 165/2 at stumps.

Anmol Sunar top-scored with 33 (5x4s) for Meghalaya, with Mrityunjay Bharali making 26 (4x4s) at the top of the order.

Innesh Mahajan then struck 77 and Lokesh G Chauhan 53 as the hosts made 109 for the first wicket before Raghav Magotra broke the partnership with a run out.

Magotra then claimed Mahajan’s wicket to finish the day with figures of 1/44.