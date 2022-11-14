International panel of doctors begins 3 day medical camp in Jengjal hospital

Tura, Nov 14: A panel of doctors from Malaysia as well as from Vellore began a 3-day medical, surgical and health camp in the Jengjal sub-divisional hospital and in the town of Tura under West Garo Hills. The hospital is run by the Adventist Mission Hospital Society.

While the health check-up camp is being held at the SMELC building in Tura for the above mentioned days between 1 PM to 8 PM, the medical and surgical camp is being held at the Jengjal Hospital itself.

The health check-up will be undertaken by doctors from Penang in Malaysia and will include free tests from blood pressure, calculation of BMI and body fat, basic heart and lung risk assessment and health age calculation.

The counselling provided the Malaysian doctors will be on how to live a healthy lifestyle and reduce disease risk, stress relief and gaining freedom from habits, simple home remedies as well as importance of good nutrition.

At the sub divisional hospital, doctors from Vellore will consult on basic vision and dental check-up and medical, pulmonary and paediatric checks. These too will be undertaken on the same days – Nov 14 to 16.

People who want to avail the opportunity for free consultation have been asked to contact Dr Amith Marak (9366704814) and Dr Sengatchi M Marak (9366241147).