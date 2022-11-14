Meghalaya golfer Jason Passah wins gold in Amateur category

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Assam’s golfers were dominant on the Shillong Golf Course, winning five gold medals at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, on Sunday.

Besides the five gold medals, Assam also won two silver and two bronze. Meghalaya were second best, with one gold, six silver and four bronze.

Manipur took one gold and two bronze, while Arunachal Pradesh claimed one gold.

The overall individual gold was bagged by Assam’s Goswami, who was in front of Assam’s Hussan and Meghalaya’s Dr KI Singh.

In the individual categories, Meghalaya’s only gold medal was won in the Amateur division by the state’s youngest golfer at the tournament, Jason Passah, who only took up golf two years ago. Second place went to Biki Datta of Assam and Jonathan Iawphniaw of Meghalaya.

Goswami took gold in the Ladies’ event, with Meghalaya claiming silver and bronze through Jyoti Agarwal and Pooja Goenka respectively.

Keisham Indrajit Singh of Manipur won the Super Senior event ahead of Hector Marwein of Meghalaya and Nagesh Singh of Assam.

Arunachal’s gold came through Col Hemonto Panging, who won the Senior category ahead of Benu Malakar of Meghalaya and Lhunkhotang Hangsing of Manipur.

Hussain won gold for Assam in the Mid-Amateur category, with Meghalaya taking silver and bronze through Dr Singh and Gaurav Bajaj.

The Professional category was won by Deben Bhumij of Assam.