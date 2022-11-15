Assam assert dominance in swimming events

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 14: Swimming at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 went Assam’s way, with the state ending with a total of 20 gold medals at Crinoline Swimming Pool here today.

Both the women’s and men’s Best Swimmer awards went to Assam swimmers as well, namly Jahnabi Kashyap (4 gold) and Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika (3 gold, 1 silver).

In addition to their 20 gold medals, Assam also claimed 12 silver and 4 bronze. Manipur won 2 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze for second place, while Tripura were third with 6 bronze and Meghalaya 1 bronze.

In the 50m men’s freestyle final , Hazarika won with a time of 24.75 seconds. Sarungbam Athouba Meitei from Manipur was second (24.93) and Sandham Punshiba Meitei from Manipur third (26.31).

In the 50m women’s freestyle, Jahnabi Kashyap took gold in 28.15 seconds, followed by Darshita Baruah from Assam (29.33) and Dekalu Th Panmei (31.35).