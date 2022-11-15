Assam, Arunachal shuttlers split medals

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 14: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh shared the medals in badminton at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, on Monday.

Assam won 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze, while Arunachal claimed 2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze. Manipur and Nagaland both took home 1 silver and 3 bronze medals each, while Mizoram finished with 2 bronze and hosts Meghalaya 1 bronze.

The men’s singles was won by Arunachal’s Laa Tukum over Hemam Malemnganba of Manipur 21-18, 21-9. The women’s singles was an all-Assam affair, with Isharani Baruah defeating Disha Sarma 21-3, 21-11.

In the men’s doubles, Jayram Pegu and Tonmoy Bikash Boruah of Assam were 21-14, 16-21, 21-15 victors over the Arunachal pair of Ch Kiyon Manpang and Sonam Tamang, while the women’s doubles were claimed by Arunachal’s Pinky Karki and Taring Yania 21-7, 21-14 against Nagaland’s Debahuti Lahon and Ekumyala.