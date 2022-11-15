Assam, Manipur Arunachal, shine in women’s Weightlifting

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 14: Arunachal Pradesh claimed two gold medals in today’s women’s weightlifting, with Balo Yalam and Posen Kongkang the winners of their respective categories.

In the U-49kg, Bornali Bora from Assam won the gold medal with a snatch of 71kg and a clean and jerk of 95kg for a total of 166kg.

In the U-55kg, gold went to Ph Ranibala Devi from Manipur (snatch 84kg, C&J 100kg, total 184kg).

In the U-59kg, Balo Yalam from Arunachal Pradesh won the gold (snatch 75kg, C&J 97kg, total 172kg), while in the U-64kg, the gold was won by Posen Kongkang from Arunachal Pradesh (snatch 77kg, C&J 97kg, total 174kg).