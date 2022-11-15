Dwar Ksuid bridge construction to be completed in 4-5 months

Shillong, Nov 15: The Deputy Chief Minister in charge PWD, Prestone Tynsong today said that the construction of the new Dwar Ksuid bridge along the Shillong by-pass would be completed in the next 4-5 months.

It may be mentioned that the present structure of the bridge has been damaged and construction work of the new bridge is going on in full swing.

The minister also informed that the there are around 40-50 land owners who are still not willing to part away with their land for the Shillong-Dawki road project and the matter is likely to be resolved within a month