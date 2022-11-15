Indo-Bangla talks to reopen Kalaichar Border Haat

Tura, Nov 15: In an attempt to reopen Kalaichar Border Hatt after 2 years, Indo-Bangla Joint Border Haat Management Committee meeting was convened between Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills (WGH), Gideon Kharmawphlang and District Magistrate of Kurigram, Bangladesh, Md. Rezaul Karim on Tuesday at Kalaichar Border Hatt premises.

The discussions were conducted in the presence of various other officials of District Administration of South West Garo Hills, which included Steve Rynjah, Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioners, BADO, among many others, various officials of Bangladesh Administration, including Customs Officer and also Haat Committee members.

Both the parties mutually agreed to reopen Kalaichar Border Haat from November 30, 2022, which will function twice a week, viz. Monday and Wednesday. Both the parties also consented to trade 62 commodities, increase the number of vendors to 50, beautification of Border Haat premises and also repair the fencing around the Haat premises. It was also decided that joint Border Haat Committee will sit for a meeting at least once a year.

Kalaichar Border Haat remained close due to pandemic and the pending implementation of the agendas mutually agreed upon in the last meeting of September 2019 will be implemented once the Haat reopens.