ULFA-I claims responsibility for Upper Assam ambush on Army

Guwahati, Nov 15: Militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for Monday’s ambush on an army patrol party in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The proscribed outfit issued a statement on Tuesday, while taking responsibility for the attack on the army vehicle patrolling in the Upper Dihing forest area under Pengeri police station on Monday morning, codenamed the ‘operation’ as ‘Operation Lakhipathar.

The outfit said that the ‘operation’ was undertaken to mark the ‘protest day’, which the militant organisation observes on November 28.

Official reports had on Monday claimed that security forces retaliated after ‘unidentified’ militants fired a single burst following which the militants fled to the adjoining areas. The militants, who were believed to be hiding in a forest area, fired upon an army area domination party moving on the Pengeri-Digboi Road near Barpathar at 9.20 am.

According to reports, the militants exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) on a mine protected vehicle (MPV) and fired several rounds of bullets.

No casualty or injuries on the part of the security forces were reported in the incident.

The site of the incident is about 45 km from Tinsukia town.

A joint operation by the army and police was launched in the area after the attack on the army vehicle.

As a precautionary measure, the Pengeri-Digboi Road has been cordoned off after the incident with additional forces, including police personnel deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, reports on Tuesday said the Assam police claimed to have arrested a linkman of ULFA-I for allegedly helping ULFA (I) militants during their strike on the security forces on Monday.

“A linkman, identified as Maina Borgohain, was taken into police custody from Kakojan. Police have said that they are conducting an inquiry to find further connections,” a media report stated.