Manipur, Arunachal to battle it out in U-17 women’s final

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 14: Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will meet in the final of the U-17 women’s football competition at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 after they both came through their respective semifinals at the MFA Turf in Polo Ground here today.

In the first match, Manipur defeated Mizoram 2-0, while Arunachal came from behind to beat Sikkim 5-1 in the second. Manipur faced a tough fight against Mizoram, who gave it their all on the pitch but came up short.

It took until the 35th minute before Manipur found their first goal, brought about by captain H Shilky Devi. Manipur back line and U Luxmi Devi’s (90’+3) goal in second half stoppage time put the exciting game to bed.

Later, Laxmi Tamang put Sikkim in front in only the third minute but Arunachal equalised less than 10 minutes later thanks to Kai Rumi (12’). Angel Tayang (41’) then made it 2-1 in Arunachal’s favour before half time.

Arunachal extended their lead in the second half thanks to Gianai Ramching Mara (57’), Rumi (71’) and Tayang (88’).