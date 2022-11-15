PM Modi shakes hands, exchanges pleasantries with Chinese President Xi in Bali

New Delhi, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Indonesia’s Bali
The Prime Minister is in Indonesia to attend the G20 summit, where earlier in the day, he called for creating a new world order during his address.
On the Ukraine conflict, Modi urged world leaders to ensure ceasefire and return to diplomacy.
On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister met a gamut of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.
