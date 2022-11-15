Fake medicines of int’ brand valued at Rs 8 cr seized, seven held

With the arrests, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch claimed to have busted an international syndicate which was manufacturing fake life-saving drugs.

“We have also seized huge quantity of loose medicines, packets, packaging material and machinery equipment,” a senior official said.

The accused were identified as Pabitra Narayan Pardhan, Shubham Manna, Pankaj Singh Bohra, Ankit Sharma alias Anku alias Bhajji, Ram Kumar alias Harbir, Aekansh Verma and Parbhat Kumar.

Crime Branch DCP Ravindra Yadav said: “There were some vital inputs at ISC Crime Branch, Delhi regarding involvements of an international gang in manufacturing-cum supplying spurious life saving cancer drugs. These individuals were indulged in inter-state dealings and pan-India involvement in supplying counterfeit life saving drugs, since long.

“The accused were making profit out of the illness and misery of cancer patients, selling them false hopes by providing fake drugs, with no active ingredients and playing with the precious lives of innocent persons who were already suffering from life-threatening diseases like cancer.”

The police learnt that accused Pradhan and Subham were operating their godown from Ghaziabad from where the fake medicines were delivered across the country.

The first arrest in the case was made from outside area of Pragati Maidan where Bohra came to deliver medicine on a two-wheeler. At his instance, Pradhan and other accused were held from Noida.

“During interrogation, we learnt that Pardhan completed his MBBS from China in 2012. During the MBBS course, his batch-mate, Rasel (native of Bangladesh) intimated that he can provide API (Actual Pharmaceutical Ingredients) required to manufacture spurious medicines used in the treatment of cancer. He further told him that the aforesaid medicines have a very heavy demand in the markets of India and China and are highly expensive. From the selling of these spurious medicines, they can earn huge amounts of money.

“Anil, who is their friend and who also completed MBBS from China, agreed to supply such spurious medicines through his contact in India and China. Thereafter, Pradhan involved his cousin Shubham Manna and other associates and started manufacturing the spurious medicines meant for the treatment of cancer,” the official said.