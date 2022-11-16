31 cadres of 5 Manipur militant outfits lay down arms

Guwahati, Nov 16: Thirty-one cadres of five valley-based underground groups in Manipur laid down arms at a ‘homecoming ceremony’ in Imphal in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh.

Of the 31 cadres who joined the mainstream at the ceremony held at the 1 Battalion, Manipur Rifles on Wednesday, 17 belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)-People’s War Group (PWG); four are from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF); six from The People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK); three cadres from Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) while one cadre is from PREPAK (VC).

Reportedly, one M-16 rifle, one M-4 carbine, one Lathod gun, one single barrel rifle, 11 pistols and one 12 mm bore pistol along with five cartridges, three Lathod shells, one improvised explosive device (IED) and three live rounds, were laid down by the underground cadres.

“I extend a hearty welcome to the 31 cadres of different underground groups for laying down their arms during a homecoming ceremony at 1 MR Banquet Hall, Imphal today. It is my firm belief that many more will return to the mainstream and join the work to build a progressive Manipur,” the chief minister said.

In July this year, 12 cadres of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT), a militant group in Manipur, laid down arms in Imphal.

The chief minister said the state government — as promised by Union home minister Amit Shah—would ensure no FIR was registered against those who surrendered, unless it was related to a heinous crime.

Over the past few years, cadres of various underground outfits across the Northeast have shunned arms to join the mainstream.

Under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ revised scheme for surrender-cum-rehabilitation of militants in the Northeast states, 2018, rehabilitation benefits to the surrendered cadres include a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh to each surrendered cadre, which is to be kept as a fixed deposit for three years in their bank accounts, along with a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons.