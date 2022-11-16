Indian aviation regulator DGCA performs best under the oversight audit programme of ICAO

“As per the initial reports, the Mission was highly successful. India has done extremely well and our scores will see a substantial improvement putting us in the company of nations with best safety standards and oversight systems. While the formal communication from ICAO will be received in due course of time, it is to be noted that this is India’s best performance till date,” said a senior DGCA official on Wednesday.

Under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach, an AICAO Coordinated Validation Mission(ICVM) was undertaken from November 9 to 16, 2022.

The audit was conducted in the areas of Legislation, Organisation, Personal Licensing, Operations, Air-worthiness and Aerodromes.

ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) focuses on a State’s capability in providing safety oversight by assessing whether the State has implemented the critical elements of a safety oversight system effectively and consistently. This enables the State to ensure the implementation of ICAO’s safety-related Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and associated procedures and guidance material. In addition, it provides ICAO with a means to monitor continuously the States’ fulfilment of their safety oversight obligations.