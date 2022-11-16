Assam declared overall champs in shooting

Shillong, Nov 15: Assam were the overall champions in the shooting events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, claiming 11 out of the 18 gold medals on offer. The shooting events, which were held at the Assam Regimental Centre’s indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, concluded on Tuesday.

Besides their 11 gold medals, Assam also took 4 silver and 4 bronze. Manipur finished as the runners-up with 4 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze, in front of Meghalaya, who won 3 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze.

Mizoram earned 2 silver and 4 bronze, while Arunachal finished with no medals from this particular discipline. Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland did not participate.

The hosts’ three gold medals were won by Dennyson Kyrsian in the 50m Rifle Prone Men’s Individual category; Kyrsian, Banrilang Bleine and Rajdeep Ghosh in the 50m Rifle Prone Men’s Team event; and Anjali Singh, Veronica Buhroy and Amalisha N Sangma in the 50m Rifle Prone Women’s Team Championship.