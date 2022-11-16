Manipur, Mizoram win football bronze

Shillong, Nov 15: Manipur and Mizoram claimed the bronze medals in the football events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 on the penultimate day at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds on Tuesday.

Manipur overcame Nagaland in the U-21 men’s third place contest 4-3. In the U-17 women’s match, Mizoram beat Sikkim 3-1.

Manipur scored through S Doungel in the sixth minute but Nagaland equalised through Vhoto in the 12th. Manipur edged ahead again in the 33rd through M Simte and led until the break.

Early in the second half Nagaland, restored parity again via Thulunso (51’) but they conceded two quick goals to Manipur’s N Binode Kumar Singh (54’) and Doungel (62’) again. Manipur held on until just before the final whistle when Nagaland’s Neisede (90’+1) scored the last goal.

Later, all four goals were scored in the first half itself, with Lalrinmawii (10’, 45’+1) picking up a brace, while Gladys added another for Mizoram. Simran Gurung was Sikkim’s lone goal scorer.