M’laya, Mizoram men’s U-21 teams set for football final

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Meghalaya and Mizoram will meet in the final of the U-21 men’s football competition at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, at 1 pm on Wednesday.

The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has said that due to the limited seating capacity at the MFA Turf, three giant LED screens have been installed at the Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Football Ground 1, Polo Grounds where the general public can watch the live coverage of the final.

The ticket counter will be open from 11 am onwards and the general public are requested to be seated at the venue by 12 noon.

Water bottles, cigarette, lighter, match box, flag poles, whistles, food, crackers, fireworks, backpacks, laptop bags, biri, kwai, tobacco and chewing gum will not be allowed inside the galleries.

It may also be mentioned that giant screens have also been set up at Assam Club, Laban, Police Bazaar, Shillong and Tura for live telecast of the final. The match will also be telecasted live on DD Sports and live streamed on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel on the link https://youtube.com/c/ PrasarBharatiSports.