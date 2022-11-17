Meghalaya CM distributes PES cheques for forest protection

Tura, Nov 17: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday morning, distributed cheques for the Payment of Ecosystem Services (PES) to selected individuals and communities under Garo Hills Region at the district auditorium in Tura.

It may be mentioned that Green Meghalaya- “Grassroot level Response towards Ecosystem Enhancement and Nurturing” aims to build the capacities of communities to manage natural resources productively and effectively through training, exposure, learning from best practices, innovations and traditional knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the rural community has been the custodians of natural resources for generations and informed that the Green Meghalaya scheme has earmarked Rs. 50 Crores for this financial year offering financial incentives for conservation of forests and its natural resources.