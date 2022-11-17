Nitin Gadkari inaugurates of 3 NH projects worth Rs 1,206 Crore in West Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 17: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 national highway (NH) projects worth Rs 1,206 Crore in Siliguri on Thursday.
Gadkari said that the development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as in the eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards the agriculture sector.
Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the development to 4/6-laning of NH-31 (New NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment). It would boost connectivity to North Eastern India & neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
