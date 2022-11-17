Meghalaya HC dismisses appeal on education scam

Shillong, Nov 17: The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ appeal on the infamous education scam.

A writ appeal was filed after the single Bench of Meghalaya High Court had dismissed the plea by 66 teachers who sought to be reinstated as assistant teachers in Government Lower Primary Schools in the State and also to be considered not tainted.

Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid said, ” We were not very successful today, the court felt the issue of whether the marks were given properly or not by the High Powered Committee is not appealable and therefore if there are two views they have to rest with the view of the High-powered Committee”.

“That was on the allocation of marks,” he added.

He further said on the issue of age they have come to a conclusion that the age benefit that has been given in the notification that benefit comes with certain conditions and therefore the date cutoff is part of the benefit.

“This is something I am afraid I couldn’t pursue the chief and this is I believe is a matter that can be enquired into,” he added.

He further said that once the judgement comes they will study it and see if there are any possibility for a further appeal.