5 more sitting MLAs set to join BJP in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 18: The BJP though has failed to make any significant mark in the state politics till date, is confident that the party would win around 35 seats in the next state Assembly election even as five sitting MLA in the state are all set to join the BJP in December.

Speaking to media persons here after inaugurating a party office in Jail Road, BJP State president, Ernest Mawrie confirmed that three sitting MLA will join the party in the first week of December while two more sitting MLAs are holding discussions with the party. Mawrie said that they are from TMC and other parties

When asked if Bernard Marak will be the official candidate of BJP from South Tura, Mawrie said that he is an aspirant and preparing to contest from South Tura constituency. As of now, there is only one aspirant from the BJP to contest from South Tura.

Commenting on the multiple aspirants who wants to contest polls from BJP in constituencies like North Shillong and West Shillong, Mawrie said that after the elections are announced, the party would call for applications and the constituency mandals will forward the name to districts which will be further forwarded to State Election Committee.

Later, the name of the aspirants will be sent to Central parliamentary Board and they would ultimately decide on the allotment of tickets

Admitting that there are constituencies where there are multiple aspirants, he said the party is waiting for necessary survey reports which are being conducted in different constituencies and after taking all the details, the party would allot the ticket

“We hope that the party will issue tickets to candidates who have the winnability factor in line with the survey report,” he said

In North Shillong, there is M Kharkrang and Michael Kharsyntiew who are eyeing a ticket from BJP and it would be interesting to see whom does the party selects as its candidate from the constituency