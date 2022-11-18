BHU wins East Zone Inter University Basketball

Guwahati , Nov 8: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi has won the first prize in the AIU East Zone Inter University Basketball (Women’s)

Tournament held here today as the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya. The second position went to the University of Calcutta, the third position taken by Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi and the fourth position went to USTM.

All the four teams have been qualified for participation in the All India Inter University (W) Championship 2022-23 to be held at DCRM, Murthal, Haryana from 30th January to 3rd February 2023.

The prizes for all the four teams were distributed in the colourful closing ceremony organized by USTM in the evening today. Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM addressed the players and cheered them to keep up their sportsmanship spirit.

He congratulated the winning teams and said that USTM always encourages sports and that the University provides a platform for the youth of the country in sports, along with academics.