Meghalaya Police organise training for officers on NDPS Act

Nongpoh, Nov 18: The Meghalaya Police have declared a war on drugs and many cases have been registered, seizures made in the last few months.

The other aspect of the war on drugs is to investigate cases properly, correct seizure, proper documentation, collection of evidences and charge-sheet of cases so that the criminals are put behind bars as per the laws of the land.

In this connection, the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, (ER), Shillong Meghalaya organized a two-day Residential Programme on “Investigation of Cases under NDPS ACT” on the 18th and 19th November, 2022.

The training program was hosted by Police Training School/Meghalaya Police Academy, Umran Ri- Bhoi District where a number of experienced resource person delivered lectures on various topics and shared their experiences for the benefit of the trainees.

The two-day training programme was inaugurated by Dr. L. R. Bishnoi, IPS Director General of Police, Meghalaya in the presence of Davis N. R. Marak Dy. IGP (ER) and Vivek Syiem, IPS Superintendent of Police (City).

The DGP in his speech exhorted the officers to be diligent in their work and to be thorough in their investigation vis –a- vis drugs cases so that criminals who are intent of spoiling the youth will not be able to go scot-free.