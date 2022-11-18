NEHU holds entrepreneurship training programme  

Tura, Nov 18: A Bio-Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme was organized on Friday by Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus along with several SHGs at village, Darechikgre under Rongram Block in West Garo Hills with an aim to identify and motivate the traditional and non- traditional entrepreneurs and farmers who have the potential of setting up small- micro enterprises.

The programme was led by the Project Coordinator, Dr. Arindam Barman, Assistant Professor & Principal Investigator, Department of Horticulture, NEHU, Tura Campus, Prof. J U Ahmed, Department of Management, NEHU, Tura Campus, Nathan Ch Momin, Member, Adil Gandhian Society, Tura Ms Neha M. Sangma, Project Assistant, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus and Amy D. Shira, Project Activity Assistant, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus.

The training programme was conducted to upgrade the skills of prospective farmers and the existing workforce. The objective behind the programme is to provide training that would boost their abilities at the same time equipped them with technological skills that help in the production and marketing process of agricultural products.

The programme makes a robust effort on extensive business opportunities to work efficiently and flexibly in various domains like biocomposting, vermicomposting, low-cost shade net house growing of vegetables (tomato, capsicum, naga chilli etc.,) for the uplift of the farmers.

During the programme lectures were delivered on topics related to vermicomposting, biocomposting, marketing strategies, multiple production from low-cost shade net house etc.