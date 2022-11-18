Groups seek restoration of fishery facility in SGH  

Tura, Nov 18: The Joint Action Committee from Gasuapara in South Garo Hills, an umbrella organization comprising several groups from the area, has urged the state government to restore the Fishery Pump/Aquaculture Office and quarters located in the area and make it functional.

The demand for the facility’s restoration comes after the committee conducted a joint inspection of the site earlier on November 16.

“The facility has been abandoned for many years. This abandoned Fisheries Pump/Aquaculture’s Office, if taken back fully by the State Government and made operational would benefit the people residing in these areas,” the committee said.

According to the committee, although the facility was constructed 40 years back, there was no maintenance done on it due to which, people from the area were not benefited by it resulting in wastage of government funds. The committee added that even the quarters of the staff who were supposed to look after the office like Demonstrator and Chowkidar were not repaired for many years.