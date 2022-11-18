Messi scores in Argentina’s WC warmup win vs UAE

Abu Dhabi, Nov 17: Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.

Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made four changes at halftime but opted against resting his star player, leaving Messi on for the full 90 minutes. Messi has scored 10 goals in his last five appearances for Argentina.

Inter Milan forward Joaquín Correa scored the visitors’ fifth goal on the hour mark.

Argentina starts its World Cup tournament against Saudi Arabia on Nov 22.

In another match, Niclas Füllkrug scored on his Germany debut as the four-time World Cup champs won 1-0 against Oman in Muscat.

It was far from a convincing performance from Germany, which looked susceptible in defense.

Robert Lewandowski watched from the bench as Poland edged Chile 1-0 in a bruising encounter thanks to a late goal from Krzysztof Piatek in Warsaw.

Also, Andrej Kramaric’s late goal helped Croatia to beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Riyadh. (AP)