FIFA World Cup Buzz

Bayern Munich set new World Cup record in Qatar

Berlin, Nov 17: German champion Bayern Munich set a new World Cup record of supplying 17 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 17 players will compete in the shirt of eight different teams, the magazine said. The Bavarian club is outpacing previous record-holder Premier League side Manchester City (2018) and South Korean Seoul Army Club (1954) as both sent 16 players at the time. Manchester City is repeating the number this year aside from Spanish giant FC Barcelona followed by Al-Sadd SC (Qatar/15), Manchester United (14), Real (13), Chelsea, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (both 12), and PSG, Juventus, Tottenham, Atletico, Ajax and Dortmund (all 11). (IANS)

Ronaldo misses training, WC warmup versus Nigeria

LISBON, Nov 17: Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said Wednesday. Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar, and coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo will not feature in the game. Portugal’s opening group game at the World Cup is against Ghana on Nov. 24. South Korea and Uruguay are also in the group. (AP)

Spain defender Gayà leaves practice after spraining ankle

AMMAN, Nov 17: Spain defender José Luis Gayà had to leave practice after spraining his right ankle Wednesday ahead of the team’s final warmup before the World Cup. The Spanish football federation said Gayà sustained a low grade lateral sprain and was waiting on results from an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury. Spain faces Jordan on Thursday before traveling to Qatar. It opens against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Coach Luis Enrique will also be without Álvaro Morata, Hugo Guillamón and Marcos Llorente for Thursday’s match because they were not fully fit and missed training. The trio should be available for the World Cup opener. Spain’s other opponents in Group E are Germany and Japan. (AP)

Zaroury recalled in Morocco’s WC squad to replace Harit

RABAT (Morocco), Nov 17: Morocco has added winger Anass Zaroury to its World Cup squad to replace the injured Amine Harit. The Moroccan team announced late Wednesday that Zaroury was replacing midfielder Harit, who was taken off the field by stretcher with a left knee injury on Sunday playing in the French league for Marseille. The 22-year-old Zaroury plays for second-tier team Burnley in England and has scored five goals in 13 games this season. He has previously represented Belgium at youth level and could make his first appearance for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar. (AP)