‘We bat according to playing conditions’

Wellington, Nov 17: New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said the batting style of a side is majorly dictated by the playing conditions on a particular match day and added that going ballistic with the bat from the word go, regardless of the conditions, was not a good idea.

“You play according to the conditions that are in front of you. Sometimes people think you have to go all guns blazing every game. In a World Cup, there are new, used, slow surfaces and different conditions. Not only the Indians but we also did it and lots of other teams play with what they have in front of them.”

“Sometimes it’s conservative in the way you approach the game. It can hurt you in the result. When you lose you think ‘we could have done this differently.’ But a majority of the time conditions dictate how you should play and the players of the team know what they have to do,” said Ronchi in a press conference ahead of the first T20I at Wellington.

On Finn Allen, he said, “I don’t actually have expectations. I think the way he plays his cricket — he’s going to grow anyway. He’s only young, he’s only been here for such a small amount of time, you can grab the amount of games he’s played with one hand. It’s understanding that and giving him an opportunity to go out there and be himself.” (IANS)