Bishnoi’s half century in vain as M’laya lose to Vidarbha

Vijay Hazare Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 18: Rajesh Bishnoi struck a half-century in vain as Meghalaya lost by nine wickets to Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Kolkata yesterday. Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Meghalaya scored 111 all out in 40 overs. Bishnoi made an unbeaten 53 from 87 deliveries. Meghalaya were reeling at 23/6 and then 45/7 before Bishnoi got support from Riboklang Hynniewta, who scored 10 from 72 balls to add 47 for the eighth wicket. However, the total wasn’t enough.

