Arien Sangma to lead M’laya in U-25 Men’s State A tourney

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 18: Arien Bonchang Sangma will captain the Meghalaya team at the U-25 Men State A Tournament, a one day competition organised by the BCCI, in Mohali from 20 November. The 15-member squad has been named by the Meghalaya Cricket Association. Sangma will be assisted by Asif Khan as vice-captain. Meghalaya will play their first match against Uttarakhand on 20 November. Other teams in their group are Himachal Pradesh, Railways, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Kerala, which should make for a challenging group.