Germans ‘unenthusiastic’ about Qatar World Cup

Berlin, Nov 18: Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans proudly fly their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team.

Not this time.

Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the football-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.

Qatar’s human rights record and treatment of migrant workers have spoiled the party for many.

“We don’t want to enjoy a World Cup like this,” Bernd Beyer of the Boycott Qatar 2022 initiative told The Associated Press.

“The fans do not identify with it and are saying they don’t want to have anything to do with it.”

There were widespread protests against the tournament during Bundesliga and second division games over the past few weekends, with fans holding banners blasting the human rights situation in Qatar and recent comments by World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman denouncing homosexuality.

The lack of enthusiasm also has had a commercial impact. Retailers have previously capitalised on the buzz around major tournaments with Germany team-related offers. Former Germany coach Joachim Löw and his players could be seen everywhere promoting various goods and services. This time, the Association of German Sports Retailers says sales of fan articles are way down.

Adidas said demand for Germany kits was low and that its biggest seller to date was Mexico’s jersey, considered by some to be among the most stylish of the shirts worn by the 32 World Cup teams. Sales of TV sets, which generally go up for major sporting events, are also down, RND reported.

Bundesliga clubs including Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach have criticized the decision to give the World Cup to Qatar and said they will only give it minimum attention on their websites and social media platforms.

Another club, Hoffenheim, says it won’t report on the tournament at all. (AP)