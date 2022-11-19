USTM Signs MoU with Jamia Hamdard University

Guwahati, Nov 19: To achieve its objectives through various programmes for academic promotion and administrative guidance, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi here today.

The MoU was signed by Prof (Dr.) Mohammad Afshar Alam, ViceChancellor, Jamia Hamdard University and Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM in the presence of USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Pro VC Dr BK Das, Advisor Dr RK Sharma and others. Prof Alom also laid the foundation of the Centre for Competitive Examination in Academic Block- Q of USTM today.

Speaking on the occasion of the MoU signing ceremony, Prof Mohammad Afshar Alam said, “This is my first visit to USTM, and I must say thatMahbubul Hoque is the Sir Syed of the North East, or even he can be compared to Hakeem Abdul Hameed,the founder of Jamia Hamdard. USTM is also in the national map as its Vice Chancellor Prof GD Sharma is now the Vice President of AIU, and will take charge as the President next year. So, from next year USTM will lead the Indian Universities system. This is really a proud moment for us.”

He expressed his interest to visit USTM again and conduct training for the faculty members.

“Today we have signed the MoU and I feel proud and ready to help USTM in various fronts. Specially, as we are number 1 in Pharmacy, I would like to invite your pharmacy teachers to our campus for a learning programme. We have lot of international collaborations in pharmacy, virology, molecular medicine”, he added.

As per the MoU, both the universities have agreed to work jointly on different issues of north-eastern region, covering its language, varied cultural diversity, food habits and its vast bio diversity. It is stated that Jamia Hamdard will permit some selected final year students of USTM on mutual consultation to do their project work at Jamia Hamdard. Jamia Hamdardfaculty will involve some of the selected faculty of USTM to be coinvestigator in their project proposals for funding, apart from jointly organising seminars, symposia, workshops etc.

Jamia Hamdardand USTM will also conduct some friendly matches in selected sports on mutual consultation, according to the MoU. The students who like to request for PhD at USTM will be given option to opt for joint supervision- one from USTM and a co-guide from Jamia Hamdard. Those faculties of USTM who are interested to be recognized as supervisor or co-supervisor of Jamia Hamdard, can apply for such recognition to the controller of examinations.

Earlier, Prof GD Sharma welcomed the delegates and all present on the occasion. The ceremony ended with vote of thanks delivered by Prof Balendra Kr Das, Pro VC, USTM.