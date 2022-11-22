AAY, PHH, Non-NFSA, PMGKAY rice released

Tura, Nov 22: The Deputy Director of Supply, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice regular quota for AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries under Tura Sadar Division for the month of November, 2022 and Rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the months of October and November has been released.

Therefore, all the Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.11 Kg per Card per Month at the rate fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee of F P Shop Centre, not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, for PMGKAY beneficiaries’ rice is being issued free of cost at the prescribed scale of 5 Kg per Head per Month for AAY beneficiaries and PHH beneficiaries.