Four killed in firing incident at Mukroh

Shillong, Nov 22: Four persons, three from Meghalaya and one Assam forest guards, were killed in a firing incident that took place at the border village of Mukroh under Mookaiaw constituency in West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday morning, reports stated.

Videos and pictures of the incident and the bodies of the slain villagers are going viral on social media.

The Shillong Times attempted to contact the Home Minister, DGP, SP of WJH and local MLA to get more details on the incident but to no avail.

However, as per ANI, DGP LR Bishnoi has confirmed that four people have died.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is convening an emergency meeting today with traditional heads and representatives of various religious organisations and NGOs at 12:30 pm today at Yojana Bhavan, Main Secretary.

Guwahati Special Correspondent Adds: According to reports, a clash between Assam police and a mob broke out at Mukrang under Jirikending police station along the West Karbi Anglong-West Jaintia Hills inter-state boundary after an illegal timber laden truck was intercepted and seized by Karbi Anglong district forest officials in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a local source, at least three civilians and a forest guard from Assam were reported to be killed in the firing resorted to by both the forest team and the mob.

Later, police arrived at the spot and resorted to blank fire in a bid to disperse the mob from the site.

Three persons were reported to be apprehended even as details from police sources are awaited.