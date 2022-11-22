Meghalaya lose to Himachal

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 21: Kevin Christopher hit a half-century for Meghalaya but they still lost by eight wickets to Himachal Pradesh in the U-25 Men State A Trophy in Mohali, on Monday.

Meghalaya were made to bat first and faced a disastrous start when their top three batters were dismissed without a run on the board.

Josiah Momin (36) and Christopher (52) helped the side regroup as they made 93 for the fourth wicket before Meghalaya were out for 152 in 49.2 overs.

Himachal easily chased down the target in 23.4 overs.