M’laya suffer 296-run loss to Rajasthan

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 21: Meghalaya suffered a heavy 296-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan in their Vijay Hazare Trophy one day match in Kolkata, on Monday.

Meghalaya won the toss and fielded first but their opponents made 390/4 in 50 overs, after which Meghalaya were bundled for just 94.

Rajesh Bishnoi took 1/53 for Meghalaya while Sylvester Mylliempdah finished with 1/64.

At the fall of the fourth wicket, Rajasthan were 284 with 5.1 overs remaining. They began a ferocious onslaught through Aditya Garhwal, who smashed 98 runs off just 29 deliveries, adding another 106 to Rajasthan’s total. He finished at 149 not out from 70 balls.

Only four of Meghalaya’s batters got to double figures, with Lerry Sangma top-scoring with 20.