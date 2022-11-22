NESO condemns deaths along Meghalaya-Assam boundary

Shillong, Nov 22: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) comprising Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) is deeply perturbed by this morning incident of along the Meghalaya – Assam border in West Jaiñtia Hills District of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

The NESO in a statement has condemned the incident in which five precious lives were lost and many injured as a result of police firing and one precious life was lost and many injured due to violent actions.

Condoling the deaths, the NESO has stated that the clashes that erupted in the border of these two states has sent shockwaves throughout the entire region as news from ground zero keep spreading like wildfire.

“The fragile situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border is a reminder of how vulnerable security of border residents can be when such conflicts arise. Past incidents along the borders of Assam-Mizoram, Assam-Nagaland and Assam-Arunachal Pradesh also illustrates the pain and sufferings of the border residents,” the statement added.

“Many lives were lost from the Meghalaya side during 2010 in the border clashes between Meghalaya and Assam and the even with the Meghalaya and Assam Government engaging in their border talks the situation is still not conducive along the Meghalaya – Assam border.

“It is understandable that border disputes vary and differs from area to area, however, NESO once again strongly urge upon all State Governments to be committed to solve this long pending problem once and for all and if necessary, the Central Government should be a party in these dialogues and NESO on its part will continue to encourage peoples to peoples contact and peoples to people relationship along the border areas.

“ NESO would also like to call upon all the indigenous peoples that this issue is not an ethnic issue but of border dispute in which the respective State Governments are duty bound to solve. If a solution is arrived whereby borders will be properly demarcated with a unanimous settlement, then peace will usher between different states and the people residing along the borders can live without fear and in harmony amongst themselves,” the NESO stated.